Graduate students strut their research stuff at LoboBITES

University Showcase, 11/17, 8a: Every year graduate students at the University of New Mexico present their research in 3-minute long talks, competing to advance to a regional competition. The idea is to help grad students learn to present their work succinctly to audiences.

On this episode we hear from Professor Maria Lane, interim dean of graduate studies, who coordinated this year’s event.

We’ll also hear from several students: Andrea Arrellin focuses on why people with intellectual disabilities need resources around sexual health; Lauren Haupt of the Caddo Nation talks about shifting the focus of anthropology towards the needs of tribal communities; Emily Hendrix talks about her research manipulating a protein to address addiction; and Michaela Millillo discusses the links between traumatic brain injuries in youth and psychopathic traits.