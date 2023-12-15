Professor works to create a mental health center in the West Bank

University Showcase 12/15 8a: On this episode we talk about traumatic stress in conflict areas with Lori Rudolph, whose research has focused on the West Bank of Palestine. Rudolph is an adjunct assistant professor at the University of New Mexico and professor of clinical counseling at New Mexico Highlands University. She is also a UNM alum.

She has taught at Bethlehem University and Al Quds University and she is working with social workers and therapists in the city of Hebron to develop a mental health and advocacy center there. It’s part of her longstanding peace work as a member of Jewish Voice for Peace.

