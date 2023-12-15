© 2023 KUNM
University Showcase

Professor works to create a mental health center in the West Bank

By Megan Kamerick
Published December 15, 2023 at 8:22 AM MST
Professor Lori Rudolph, right, is working with therapists and social workers in Hebron, Palestine, to bring appropriate mental health interventions to people living under constant traumatic stress.
Lori Rudolpj
Professor Lori Rudolph, right, is working with therapists and social workers in Hebron, Palestine, to bring appropriate mental health interventions to people living under constant traumatic stress.

University Showcase 12/15 8a: On this episode we talk about traumatic stress in conflict areas with Lori Rudolph, whose research has focused on the West Bank of Palestine. Rudolph is an adjunct assistant professor at the University of New Mexico and professor of clinical counseling at New Mexico Highlands University. She is also a UNM alum.

She has taught at Bethlehem University and Al Quds University and she is working with social workers and therapists in the city of Hebron to develop a mental health and advocacy center there. It’s part of her longstanding peace work as a member of Jewish Voice for Peace.

University Showcase IsraelPalestineMental Healthtrauma
Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
