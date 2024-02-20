© 2024 KUNM
University Showcase

UNM grad named CNN Hero of the Year for his work as a street vet

By Megan Kamerick
Published February 20, 2024 at 7:56 AM MST
Dr. Kwane Stewart treats pets belonging to people are facing housing challenges or living on the street.
Dr. Kwane Stewart treats pets belonging to people are facing housing challenges or living on the street.
Christy Linder / Ian Stewart
Christy Linder
Tommy Mac Storyteller LLC
Christy Linder

University Showcase 02/20 8:30a: On this episode University of New Mexico graduate Dr. Kwane Stewart talks about the organization he created, Project Street Vet. Stewart offers judgement-free veterinary care to the pets of people who are unhoused. His organization has grown from his solo, volunteer effort in one California city to multiple cities and several other states. He was named the 2023 CNN Hero of the Year, which also comes with cash prizes to help him expand his work.

Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
