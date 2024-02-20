UNM grad named CNN Hero of the Year for his work as a street vet

University Showcase 02/20 8:30a: On this episode University of New Mexico graduate Dr. Kwane Stewart talks about the organization he created, Project Street Vet. Stewart offers judgement-free veterinary care to the pets of people who are unhoused. His organization has grown from his solo, volunteer effort in one California city to multiple cities and several other states. He was named the 2023 CNN Hero of the Year, which also comes with cash prizes to help him expand his work.

