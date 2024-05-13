© 2024 KUNM
University Showcase

'Nothing Left For Me' focuses on the trauma brought by the Navajo Livestock Reduction Program

By Megan Kamerick
Published May 13, 2024 at 3:54 PM MDT
1 of 1  — Nothing Left For Me_Milton Snow_Hogan sites_Maxwell Museum.jpeg

University Showcase, 5/14, 8:30a: A new show at the Maxwell Museum of Anthropology on the University of New Mexico campus uses photography to explore a traumatic time for the Navajo people.“Nothing Left For Me: Federal Policy and the Photography of Milton Snow in Diné Bikéyah” examines the brutal impact of the Navajo Livestock Reduction program imposed upon Diné communities and homelands by U.S. Indian Commissioner John Collier starting in the 1930s.

On this episode we talk with co-curators Professor Jennifer Denetdale, chair of American Studies at UNM, and Lillia McEnaney. We also hear from cointemporary Diné artist Rapheal Begay whose show "All Rez" is part of the exhibit.

The Maxwell Museum exhibit is on display through May 3rd 2025.

University Showcase Navajo NationJennifer DenetdaleLillia McEnaneyRapheal BegayDiné
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
