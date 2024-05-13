'Nothing Left For Me' focuses on the trauma brought by the Navajo Livestock Reduction Program

University Showcase, 5/14, 8:30a: A new show at the Maxwell Museum of Anthropology on the University of New Mexico campus uses photography to explore a traumatic time for the Navajo people.“Nothing Left For Me: Federal Policy and the Photography of Milton Snow in Diné Bikéyah” examines the brutal impact of the Navajo Livestock Reduction program imposed upon Diné communities and homelands by U.S. Indian Commissioner John Collier starting in the 1930s.

On this episode we talk with co-curators Professor Jennifer Denetdale, chair of American Studies at UNM, and Lillia McEnaney. We also hear from cointemporary Diné artist Rapheal Begay whose show "All Rez" is part of the exhibit.

The Maxwell Museum exhibit is on display through May 3rd 2025.