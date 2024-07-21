Curbing consumption and clutter helps personal and global well-being professor finds

University Showcase 7/16, 8:30a: Did you know over half the garages in this country are not actually being used for cars? They’re storage spaces for stuff. That’s just one of the data points Professor Catherine Roster has found in her research on clutter and consumptiom. She’s a professor in the Department of Marketing, Information, and Decision Sciences with the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico. Her most recent article is in the Journal of Consumer Affairs and its title is “Having Less: A Personal Project Taxonomy of Consumers' Decluttering Orientations, Motives and Emotions.”

On this episode we talk with Professor Roster about what she found when asking: Why do we buy things? Why do we keep things? How do we get rid of things?

