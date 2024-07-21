© 2024 KUNM
University Showcase

Curbing consumption and clutter helps personal and global well-being professor finds

By Megan Kamerick
Published July 21, 2024 at 1:17 PM MDT
One tip from Professor Catherine Roster is to make tidying a daily habit, and to have a plan for the space you want to declutter.
Tomwsulver
/
Wikimedia
University Showcase 7/16, 8:30a: Did you know over half the garages in this country are not actually being used for cars? They’re storage spaces for stuff. That’s just one of the data points Professor Catherine Roster has found in her research on clutter and consumptiom. She’s a professor in the Department of Marketing, Information, and Decision Sciences with the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico. Her most recent article is in the Journal of Consumer Affairs and its title is “Having Less: A Personal Project Taxonomy of Consumers' Decluttering Orientations, Motives and Emotions.”

On this episode we talk with Professor Roster about what she found when asking: Why do we buy things? Why do we keep things? How do we get rid of things?

Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
