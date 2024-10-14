© 2024 KUNM
University Showcase

Photographer uses her images to normalize infertility and IVF

By Megan Kamerick
Published October 14, 2024 at 10:23 PM MDT
"Incompatible with Life," palladium prints of a microscope capture of two embryos at five days old. Both were implanted into Rachel Cox's body and did not result in a viable pregnancy.
Rachel Cox
"Incompatible with Life," palladium prints of a microscope capture of two embryos at five days old. Both were implanted into Rachel Cox's body and did not result in a viable pregnancy.

University Showcase, 10/15, 8a: Infertility is something people often suffer alone, and yet it’s more common than many people realize. The World Health Organization says globally 1 in 6 people experience infertility. Many turn to in vitro fertilization. The CDC found over 400,000 people in the United States underwent IVF cycles in 2021 alone. It is an expensive and often exhausting process. Eggs are fertilized with sperm outside the body and then the embryo is transferred to the uterus. But there are many steps within that process. And sometimes after all that, there is no successful pregnancy.

Photographer Rachel Cox went through this with her partner. She found a lack of representation and understanding of IVF in art and media and decided to use her experience to try and normalize IVF – and to empower those experiencing infertility. An exhibit of her work is on display at the University of New Mexico Art Museum through December 7. Cox is an alum of the UNM photography department and now teaches at the University of Iowa. She will give an artist talk on October 24 at the PAIS Building Room 1100 at UNM.

Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
