© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
University Showcase

Exhibit immerses viewers in the bomb's history and ongoing threat

By Megan Kamerick
Published May 19, 2025 at 10:13 PM MDT
Still from archival footage at the Nevada Test Site used in the film and exhibit 'the bomb.'
Still from archival footage at the Nevada Test Site used in the film and exhibit 'the bomb.'

University Showcase, 5/20, 8:30a: In 2013, journalist and author Eric Schlosser wrote “Command and Control: Nuclear Weapons, the Damascus Accident, and the Illusion of Safety.” It offered a compelling account of accidents, near misses, and technological breakthroughs about the management of the nuclear arsenal.

The book was later made into a documentary. And in 2016 he partnered with artist Smriti Keshari and director Kevin Ford to create the film “the bomb.” It uses driving music by the band The Acid, archival footage and modern images to hit viewers on an emotional level about nuclear weapons.

After staging events around the world, the team scaled down the installation to tour college campuses. “The bomb” is on view at University of New Mexico’s Zimmerman Library through May 30th.

GUESTS:

Tags
University Showcase nuclear bomb
Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
See stories by Megan Kamerick