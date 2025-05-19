Exhibit immerses viewers in the bomb's history and ongoing threat

University Showcase, 5/20, 8:30a: In 2013, journalist and author Eric Schlosser wrote “Command and Control: Nuclear Weapons, the Damascus Accident, and the Illusion of Safety.” It offered a compelling account of accidents, near misses, and technological breakthroughs about the management of the nuclear arsenal.

The book was later made into a documentary. And in 2016 he partnered with artist Smriti Keshari and director Kevin Ford to create the film “the bomb.” It uses driving music by the band The Acid, archival footage and modern images to hit viewers on an emotional level about nuclear weapons.

After staging events around the world, the team scaled down the installation to tour college campuses. “The bomb” is on view at University of New Mexico’s Zimmerman Library through May 30th.

