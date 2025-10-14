© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
University Showcase

Margaret Randall's new books celebrate rebel creatives

By Megan Kamerick
Published October 14, 2025 at 9:01 AM MDT
Margaret Randall discusses her book "Letters From the Edge: Outrider Conversations" on New Mexico PBS.
Screenshot from Colores
/
New Mexico PBS
Margaret Randall discusses her book "Letters From the Edge: Outrider Conversations" on New Mexico PBS.

University Showcase, 10/13, 8a: Margaret Randall is a poet, writer, translator, photographer, and activist whose archives are held at the University of New Mexico. She has authored over 200 books, and on this episode she talks about her two most recent: "Letters From the Edge: Outrider Conversations" and "More Letters From the Edge." The books are made of up letters among Randall and people she considers "outriders," people who pursue their creative work despite significant challenges.

Randall considers herself an outrider as well. She lives in Albuquerque, where she’s originally from. But she spent a lot of her life in other places, including New York, Mexico City, Cuba, and Nicaragua. She also had short stays in North Vietnam and Peru.

She edited a bilingual literary magazine for eight years out of Mexico City and has known some of the great artistic and literary figures of her generation.

When she returned to the United States in 1984, the U.S. government ordered her deported. U.S. officials argued she took out Mexican citizenship in 1967, thereby losing her U.S. citizenship. But the government also claimed that the opinions Randall expressed in several of her books were "against the good order and happiness of the United States". She waged a years-long battle to finally get her citizenship restored.

Susan Sherman, left, with Margaret Randall, right, in Havana, Cuba, in 1968. Sherman is one of the outriders Randall features in her book "Letters From the Edge."
Ovaryian
/
Wikimedia Commons
Susan Sherman, left, with Margaret Randall, right, in Havana, Cuba, in 1968. Sherman is one of the outriders Randall features in her book "Letters From the Edge."

Tags
University Showcase Margaret Randallfreedom of speech
Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
See stories by Megan Kamerick