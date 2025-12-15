© 2025 KUNM
University Showcase

Program diverts young people from the justice system

By Megan Kamerick
Published December 15, 2025 at 9:49 PM MST
Co-founder of Moving Arts Española Roger Montoya speaks with young people at a Moving Arts workshop. The organization is part of a pilot program to divert young people from the juvenile justice system in the First Judicial District.
Moving Arts Española
University Showcase, 12/16, 8:30a: A recent report by the Legislative Finance Committee found that children in New Mexico are at a higher risk for being involved in the criminal justice system because they face higher rates of adverse childhood experiences than most of the country. These include gang involvement, physical and sexual abuse, household substance use, and incarceration of household members.

The report found young people are often divested away from the juvenile justice system, but there are not enough services and that means many of them return to the system.

On this episode, two University of New Mexico professors talk about working to address this with a pilot program that launched this year at the First Judicial District Attorney’s office in Santa Fe. Lisa Broidy is a distinguished professor and chairs the Department of Sociology & Criminology. Jennifer Perillo is an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.

The pilot is called PIVOT, which stands for Promoting Innovative and Vital Opportunities for Transformation. The project is working with Moving Arts Española to help young people avoid further involvement with the juvenile justice system.

GUESTS:

  • Lisa Broidy, chair, Department of Sociology & Criminology, UNM
  • Jennifer Perillo, associate professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, UNM
  • Roger Montoya, creative director and co-founder, Moving Arts Española
  • Julia Elgatian, youth program coordinator, Moving Arts Española
University Showcase
Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women's Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
