Program diverts young people from the justice system

University Showcase, 12/16, 8:30a: A recent report by the Legislative Finance Committee found that children in New Mexico are at a higher risk for being involved in the criminal justice system because they face higher rates of adverse childhood experiences than most of the country. These include gang involvement, physical and sexual abuse, household substance use, and incarceration of household members.

The report found young people are often divested away from the juvenile justice system, but there are not enough services and that means many of them return to the system.

On this episode, two University of New Mexico professors talk about working to address this with a pilot program that launched this year at the First Judicial District Attorney’s office in Santa Fe. Lisa Broidy is a distinguished professor and chairs the Department of Sociology & Criminology. Jennifer Perillo is an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.

The pilot is called PIVOT, which stands for Promoting Innovative and Vital Opportunities for Transformation. The project is working with Moving Arts Española to help young people avoid further involvement with the juvenile justice system.

