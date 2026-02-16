© 2026 KUNM
University Showcase

Composer Raven Chacon relives his epic Albuquerque composition

By Megan Kamerick
Published February 16, 2026 at 9:31 AM MST
1 of 7  — Volcano choir.jpg
Members of CoraLux slowly climbed to the top of the Black Volcano to perform this piece.
Megan Kamerick
2 of 7  — Tiguex Old Town procession.jpg
Musicians and community members walk from Downtown to Old Town as part of "Tiguex: Dawn to Dusk"
3 of 7  — Tiguex old town procession 2.jpg
4 of 7  — Raven Chacon and Jonathan Wolfe.jpg
Raven Chacon, left, talks with balloonist Jonathan Wolfe about the rain and if his balloon will carry a trombonist into the skies to play the "Teaching of the Wind" movement.
5 of 7  — Cantata 1.jpg
6 of 7  — Cantata 2.jpg
A flatbad truck drove through northeast Albuquerque carrying performing mariachis.
7 of 7  — Screenshot 2026-02-10 at 8.44.48 PM.png
A flatbad truck drove through northeast Albuquerque carrying performing mariachis.
City of Albuquerque screenshot

University Showcase, 2/17, 8:30a: On September 27, 2025, a large-scale musical composition unfurled over the course of a day across Albuquerque. It featured over 200 musicians playing 20 overlapping movements composed by Pulitzer Prize winning composer and University of New Mexico alum Raven Chacon, who also won a McArthur Foundation "genius" grant.

Chacon grew up in Albuquerque and started making music as a teenager, playing all over the city in unlikely places, like rooftops and the West Mesa.

On this episode Chacon talks about the creation of Tiguex: Dawn To Dusk and we hear segments of the musical tapestry that covered the city, from Sandia Crest, to the Rio Grande, to the petroglyphs and volcanoes.

It was an invitation from the Tamarind Institute at UNM that sparked the creation of Tiguex, which is the Tiwa word for the valley between Sandia and Isleta pueblos. Chacon was invited to make a lithograph at Tamarind. He started studying maps at the Magic - the Maps and Geographic Information Center at UNM.

University Showcase
Megan Kamerick
Megan Kamerick
