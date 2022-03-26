© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
women_s_focus_logo.jpg
Women's Focus

Jackson endures hours of scrutiny in hearings, Taliban ban women from boarding planes

Published March 26, 2022 at 12:13 PM MDT
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Alex Brandon/AP
/
AP
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers a question by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, as she testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 22, 2022.

Women's Focus, 3/26 12p: On this edition of Women's News, women remember impact of Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; Ketanji Brown Jackson endures hours of scrutiny as first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court; the Taliban ban women without male guardians from boarding planes in Kabul, following a decision to prevent girls from attending school past sixth grade; Idaho becomes the first state to enact a law modeled after a Texas law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy; female representation in this year's Academy Awards dropped overall in the nominations in 18 non-acting categories; Valentyna Vereteska wins the women's race in the Jerusalem Marathon just weeks after fleeing Ukraine; and lobbyists and advocates call for the resignation of a New Mexico state senator after new allegations of groping, sexist comments, and yelling and cursing at women.

Tags

Women's Focus Ketanji Brown JacksonNew Mexico LegislatureUkraineTalibanabortionKetanji Brown JacksonMadeleine AlbrightDaniel Ivey-Soto
Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
See stories by Megan Kamerick
Related Content
Load More