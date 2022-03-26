Jackson endures hours of scrutiny in hearings, Taliban ban women from boarding planes

Women's Focus, 3/26 12p: On this edition of Women's News, women remember impact of Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; Ketanji Brown Jackson endures hours of scrutiny as first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court; the Taliban ban women without male guardians from boarding planes in Kabul, following a decision to prevent girls from attending school past sixth grade; Idaho becomes the first state to enact a law modeled after a Texas law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy; female representation in this year's Academy Awards dropped overall in the nominations in 18 non-acting categories; Valentyna Vereteska wins the women's race in the Jerusalem Marathon just weeks after fleeing Ukraine; and lobbyists and advocates call for the resignation of a New Mexico state senator after new allegations of groping, sexist comments, and yelling and cursing at women.

