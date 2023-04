Hear the conversation with special guests, Amanza Walton-Desir, Member of Parliament, Co-operative Republic of Guyana, and Erin Johnson Kruft, Senior Director, Workforce and Community Success, CNM, as they discuss Women in Skilled Trades Professions and the Global Expansion.

Women's Focus - KUNM Public Radio - 89.9 FM and KUNM.org - Sat. April 29 - 12 noon -2:00 pm.