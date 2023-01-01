StoryCorps comes to New Mexico!
KUNM has partnered with the Harwood Museum of Art in Taos to bring StoryCorps to New Mexico.
StoryCorps is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of people from all backgrounds and beliefs.
The StoryCorps comes to Taos, from 3/16/23 to 3/29/23 to record interviews, in-person and virtually, as part of its Mobile Tour.
Following their stop in Taos, StoryCorps will record in Albuquerque from 3/31/2023 to 4/21/23.
Call StoryCorps’ 24-hour toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406 or visit storycorps.org to make your reservation.
Now in its 19th year, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has facilitated thousands of meaningful conversations between people who know and care about one another. StoryCorps is committed to creating a safe recording environment and have introduced several measures to the recording process where participants have the option of recording in-person or via StoryCorps’ Virtual Recording Booth, a video-conferencing platform that can be accessed remotely using an internet-connected device.
In a StoryCorps interview, two people record a meaningful conversation with one another about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, and how they want to be remembered. A trained StoryCorps facilitator guides them through the interview process. After each 40-minute recording session, participants receive a digital copy of their interview. With participant permission, a second copy is archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress for future generations to hear.
In Taos, StoryCorps will partner with Harwood Museum of Art and KUNM. On Tuesday, March 28 at 5:30 pm, Harwood and StoryCorps will co-host a listening session in the Arthur Bell Auditorium. This free public event is an opportunity for the Taos community to learn more about StoryCorps and be the first to hear a selection of stories recorded in Taos. Harwood will share a selection of the local interviews and create special programs around the project. StoryCorps may also share excerpts of these stories with the world through the project’s popular weekly NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books.
“Stories are the pathways to sharing who are and connecting with each other across generational and cultural lines. With the Harwood Centennial starting in June 2023, we are excited to partner with StoryCorps, KUNM, Taos Public Library and several other local organizations to capture and preserve stories from across Taos including those that illuminate aspects of our 100 years as a cultural institution.” Gwendolyn Fernandez, Curator of Education and Public Programs.
StoryCorps is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
About StoryCorps
Founded in 2003 by Dave Isay, StoryCorps has given over half a million Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs, in towns and cities in all 50 states, the chance to record interviews about their lives. The organization preserves the recordings in its archive at the Library of Congress, the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered, and shares select stories with the public through StoryCorps’ weekly podcast, NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books. These powerful human stories reflect the vast range of American experiences, wisdom and values; engender empathy and connection; and remind us how much more we have in common than divides us. For more information visit storycorps.org, or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube at @storycorps.
About KUNM
KUNM is a diverse, listener=supported noncommercial radio station broadcasting on 89.9 and KUNM.org at UNM in Albuquerque. KUNM operates a series of regional transmitters across central and northern New Mexico to serve more than half of the state's population. In Taos, KUNM can be heard at 90.9 FM with a two-week archive available at KUNM.org. For more info, please send a note to kunm@kunm.org.
About Harwood Museum of Art
The Harwood Museum of Art has become an international destination visited by tens of thousands of visitors each year. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, and the second oldest museum in New Mexico, the Harwood celebrates Taos’ artistic legacy, cultivates current connections through art, and inspires a creative future. Art and education have been the soul of the Harwood experience from its beginnings in 1916, when Burt and Lucy Harwood first purchased the property at the end of historic Ledoux Street, to the creation of the Harwood Foundation in 1923 and continuing to the present day. The 1935 Deed of Conveyance which gifted Lucy’s Harwood Foundation to the University of New Mexico stated that the property would be an educational, cultural, and art center in connection with the University. The Harwood Museum of Art is currently home to the world-famous Agnes Martin Gallery and a collection with more than 6,500 objects representing 795 artists. The Harwood regularly exhibits works from the Taos region’s historic Native American and Hispano artists, the Taos Society of Artists, and the Taos Moderns, as well as living artists producing art in the Taos region. Housed in a fully restored, adobe residence which is more than 100 years old, the Harwood Museum of Art is registered with both the National Register of Historic Places and the New Mexico Register of Cultural Properties.
About CPB
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967, is the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting. It helps support the operations of more than 1,500 locally managed and operated public television and radio stations nationwide. CPB is also the largest single source of funding for research, technology and program development for public radio, television and related online services. For more information, visit cpb.org, follow us on Twitter @CPBmedia, Facebook and LinkedIn and subscribe for email updates.
