American Indian Movement

Just hours before leaving the White House, former President Joe Biden, in an unexpected move, commuted the sentence of Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier, who was convicted in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents and is serving life in prison. Peltier was denied parole as recently as July and wouldn’t be eligible for parole again until 2026.
In response to President Trump’s inauguration, people came together on Monday in downtown Albuquerque to call for protection of workers’ rights, immigrants, and more housing.