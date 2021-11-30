-
The New Mexico state legislature is running out of time to pass a lottery scholarship bill that could benefit thousands of college students. The bill…
The University of New Mexico’s Board of Regents announced Thursday, Nov. 2, the University’s first female president in its 128-year history. Groups around…
The Higher Education Department announced this week that the share of tuition covered by the lottery scholarship will drop from 90 percent to 60 percent.…
A bill that uses liquor taxes to fund tuition assistance is set to expire next year. If that happens, students will have to dig even deeper into their…