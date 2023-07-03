Celina Montoya Garcia

-
Federal commissioners come to Albuquerque to hear from families of missing and murdered Indigenous peopleNative people are at disproportionate risk of experiencing violence, being murdered or going missing. In 2020, Congress passed a law called the Not Invisible Act to try to stop this. It was written by Deb Haaland, then a representative and now the first Indigenous secretary of the Interior Department. She promised the government would listen to Native people. A federal commission is now listening to families searching for lost loved ones.