Dozens of people braved the 100-degree weather last Sunday in Roosevelt Park to remember the Chicano-led rebellion against police brutality and racism…
Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of a Rebellion at Roosevelt Park. It began on June 13, 1971 after a young Chicano man was reportedly arrested for…
Mon. 10/9, 7p: An interview with Prof. Rita Sánchez, co-editor with Prof. Sonia López of a book paying tribute to 61 legendary and contemporary women…
Sat. 6/3, 3:30p: FANDANGO Burqueño! Organizers & musicians will join us to share this community-based celebration of son jarocho, poetry, dance,…
Mon. Nov. 3, 7p: Is the Chicana and Chicano Movement still alive? We explore it in a conversation with Prof. Irene Vásquez, co-author with UCLA Prof. Juan…