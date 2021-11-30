© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

#CochitiPueblo

  • 10.10.21_idp_slider.png
    Public Affairs
    Indigenous People's Day!
    Sun. 10/10 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we featured Regis Pecos and Christine Sims, two indigenous elders, who spoke about Indigenous People’s Day…