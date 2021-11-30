© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dia Internacional del Trabajador

  • 20140429195132-mayo-3.jpg
    Public Affairs
    International Workers´ Day
    Mon. 5/1, 7p: Espejos de Aztlán celebrates International Workers´ Day with a show hosted by Cristina Baccin about the D. Trump administration threats to…