© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Facundo Lazzari

  • LaJuan_3_FacundoLazzari.jpg
    Music
    La Juan D´Arienzo: Live Interview
    Sat. 3/16, 4:15p: Today, on CORAZÓN TANGUERO show, we´ll host a live interview with La Juan D´Arienzo Director Facundo Lazzari and members of the Buenos…