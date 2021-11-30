Generation Justice Youth

-
Join us this Sunday as we honor our Generation Justice Graduates! Yousuf Amer, Brennan Olivier, Ludella Awad, Luzero Velasquez, Moises Villanueva, Haarika…
-
Sun 04/09 7p:Join Generation Justice as we
-
We are in a critical time. More than ever, need to come together to cope and heal. This can only happen by opening our hearts with recognition, respect,…
-
Sun. 4/17 7p: In our community, we grow together through songs, murals, celebrations, potlucks, and discussions. We dedicate the hour this Sunday to…
-
Sun. 3/27 p: Missed our #NMspeaksCrisis Behavioral Health Town Hall? No worries, we recap the night on this week’s show. We will share statements made by…
-
Sun. 3/13 7p: This week, we bid a fond farewell to Melissa Harris, who has been our Operations Coordinator for the past 4 years. We also say “Hello” and…
-
Sun. 3/6 7p: We focus on the importance of home visitation programs for early childhood development. Tune in as we feature three young parents—Odalys…
-
Sun. 2/28 7p: Now that the legislative session is over, we review it from a community perspective. This Sunday, we featured Adriann Barboa of Strong…
-
Sun. 1/3 7p: We share Part 2 of our 2015 Best of Generation Justice Series with you. We look back at the media justice victories of 2015 – including the…
-
Sun. 09/06 7p: In this program, we have the lovely opportunity to have all of our new GJ Youth Producers share their thoughts about why they love media.…