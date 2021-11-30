© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gerardo Matos Rodriguez

  • la_cumparsita_4.jpg
    Music
    100 Years: "La Cumparsita"
    Sat. 6/3, 4:15p: We honor the Centennial of “La Cumparsita”, the iconic tango composed in 1917 by Uruguayan pianist, composer and journalist Gerardo Matos…