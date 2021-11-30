GJ Youth Producers

-
Sun 07/23: Listen in for an in-depth discussion with Edward Tabet-Cubero, Executive Director of the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty and Regis Pecos,…
Sun 06/25 7p:Join us this Sunday as we focus on Ramadan, which is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, and introspection, to…
Sun 06/18 7p: This Sunday, Generation Justice is having a special edition radio show, where we will share a special presentation by Dr. Akhil Amar called…
Sun 06/11 7p:Join us this Sunday as we focus on Pride & Resistance! GJ will be bringing you the story of Zane Stephens, the co-director of the Transgender…
Sun 06/04 7p:Join us this Sunday as we focus on Youth Action, by sharing an interview with ground shaking youth activist Aji Piper, a member of the Earth…
Join us this Sunday as we honor our Generation Justice Graduates! Yousuf Amer, Brennan Olivier, Ludella Awad, Luzero Velasquez, Moises Villanueva, Haarika…