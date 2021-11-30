-
TheAlbuquerque city council voted to raise gross receipts taxes by 0.375 percent Monday night and balance the city’s budget for the next year. The measure…
-
Santa Fe County is holding a special election Tuesday to decide whether to raise the gross receipts tax to fund behavioral health services.If voters…
-
KUNM Call In Show 5/25 8a: Call toll-free 877-899-5866. Lawmakers return to Santa Fe Wednesday for a special legislative session devoted to resolving an…
-
State lawmakers in Santa Fe are wrestling with a fiscal crisis. And the debate is familiar: cut spending or raise taxes in order to balance the budget.…
-
The Santa Fe County Commission will be asking voters if they would support a tax increase to pay for behavioral health services. Commissioners voted to…