May 26, 2018: Women make history in primary races; Harvey Weinstein arrested; Morgan Freeman accused of sexual misconduct; Irish voters support repeal of…
March 31, 2018: Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai makes emotional return to Pakistan five years after Taliban tried to kill her; Trump Administration…
February 10, 2018: Trump defends former aide accused of spousal abuse; Female candidates flock to midterm races; Sri Lanka requires 25 percent of…
Lara Dale was an actress in the 1980s when she got her first big break in a leading role. But that turned into a nightmare when she fled the set after…