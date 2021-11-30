© 2021 KUNM
Here's The Thing

  • clip-art-test-taking1.gif
    Local News
    Judge Teachers Honorably
    Teachers unions filed a lawsuit earlier this year saying that the state Public Education Department’s evaluation of teachers using student standardized…
  • SantaFePlaza_KhlnmusaviaWikimedia.jpg
    Local News
    Is Tourism Exploitation?
    Many people believe travel is the geographic cure for what ails us in our daily routines. Physically relocating allows us distance enough from home, and…
  • Racism_ArdfernviaWikimedia.JPG
    Local News
    An Elegy For The American Character
    As we approach the 4th of July holiday, commentator Andrea Mays says we need to reflect on how racism is a central part of the ‘American character.’Andrea…
  • dogleash_ThisYearsLoveviaFlickr.jpg
    Local News
    Dog Owners Are Off The Leash
    It’s that time of year when people are spending more and more time with their dogs outside in public spaces.Commentator Andrea Mays says she understands…
  • graduation_WengviaFlickr.jpg
    Local News
    Class Of 2015: Setting New Priorities
    Commentator Andrea Mays was asked to say a few words of inspiration at a university department’s commencement ceremony earlier this month. So, she did a…
  • banana_BlackGlennviaFlickr.jpg
    Local News
    Don't Slip On The Peel
    Many people in the U.S. proclaimed the election of President Barack Obama proof that our nation had become a post-racial society.But commentator Andrea…