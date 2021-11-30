Here's The Thing

-
Teachers unions filed a lawsuit earlier this year saying that the state Public Education Department’s evaluation of teachers using student standardized…
-
Many people believe travel is the geographic cure for what ails us in our daily routines. Physically relocating allows us distance enough from home, and…
-
As we approach the 4th of July holiday, commentator Andrea Mays says we need to reflect on how racism is a central part of the ‘American character.’Andrea…
-
It’s that time of year when people are spending more and more time with their dogs outside in public spaces.Commentator Andrea Mays says she understands…
-
Commentator Andrea Mays was asked to say a few words of inspiration at a university department’s commencement ceremony earlier this month. So, she did a…
-
Many people in the U.S. proclaimed the election of President Barack Obama proof that our nation had become a post-racial society.But commentator Andrea…