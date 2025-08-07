-
In recent months, the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) was one of many tribal colleges facing federal funding cuts. President Trump’s budget proposal threatens to reduce the school’s federal allocation from $13.482 million to zero beginning October 1, 2025.
New IAIA president sees opportunities to cultivate more donors and recognition of Indigenous artistsOn August 1 2025, Shelly Lowe (Navajo) from Ganado Arizona became the newest president of the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) in Santa Fe, NM. She previously served as chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities and led the Harvard University Native American Program. Lowe told KUNM about her first introduction to IAIA when her son was looking for an art school.