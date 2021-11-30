-
Let's Talk NM 3/12, 8a: In 2019, Albuquerque was listed as one of the top ten places for women in technology fields, with nearly 30% of tech jobs here…
-
Mon. 3/6, 7p: Espejos de Aztlán commemorates International Women´s Day with guests Amy Whitfield, YWCA New Mexico President; Dr. Ruth Trinidad Galván, UNM…
-
Sat. 3/4 and 3/18, 4:15p: Uruguay is tango's roots. Uruguayan female tango musicians bring to the Río de La Plata regional music a unique and essential…
-
Sat. 3/5, 4:15p: We celebrate International Women´s Day with Argentinian tango pioneers who began to sing, play and compose in the early years of 20th…
-
Sat. 3/19, 4:15p: Celebrating Women´s Month, we honor Argentinian Women Tango pioneers who began to sing, play and compose at the beginning of last…
-
Sat. 4/2, 4:15p: We honor Argentinian women tango pioneers of the beginning of the last century such as Azucena Maizani, Sofía Bozan, Mercedes Simone and…