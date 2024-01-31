© 2024 KUNM
    N. Scott Momaday left a profound literary legacy
    Literary giant N. Scott Momaday has died at his home in Santa Fe. He was 89. The novelist, poet, essayist and painter was the first Native American to win a Pulitzer Prize and he ushered in a renaissance in Native American literature.