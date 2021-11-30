KUNM news team

-
Public radio listeners in New Mexico and across our region have heard a new voice over the last month. Savannah Maher has joined the staff at KUNM as a…
-
KUNM’s reporting series Poisoned Earth: Albuquerque’s Toxic Secret revealed that state officials had not studied health effects of a dry cleaning chemical…
-
The New Mexico Broadcasters Association has selected KUNM local All Things Considered host Chris Boros as best Newscaster for 2016. We also received…
-
KUNM received fabulous news in May! We were named Station of the Year by the New Mexico Broadcasters Association – with awards for Best Feature News, Best…