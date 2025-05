For many Native Ameicans, the dream of home ownership is often unimaginable, both on and off the reservation. That was certainly the case for Cheyenne River Sioux tribal member Tammy Granados. The new docu-series “From Hope to Home: What We Came Here For,” follows Granados on her path to buying a home, a dream that’s only achievable through the support of a community-led financial organization helping tribal members.

