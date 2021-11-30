-
Over two decades ago, toxic dry cleaning chemicals seeped into the groundwater from a chemical distribution company’s warehouse near downtown Albuquerque.…
-
New Mexico environment officials say they’ll present a plan to clean up a toxic underground plume at a public meeting Thursday evening in Albuquerque.The…
-
When toxic chemicals are released into the environment, figuring out whether they’re making people sick can be a major challenge. It’s a problem the state…
-
Laun-Dry Supply Company is moving toward cleaning up a decades-old solvent spill near downtown Albuquerque. The state's Environment Department addressed a…
-
The state Environment Department is expected to talk about chemical testing and cleanup efforts for a decades-old chemical spill in the heart of…