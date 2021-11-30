© 2021 KUNM
Mariano Mores

  • mariano_mores_RicardoHeredia.jpg
    Music
    Mariano Mores: A Tango Legend
    Sat. 8/20, 4:15p: We honor the memory of legendary Argentinian composer and pianist Mariano Mores (1918-2016) with some his emblematic compositions, in…