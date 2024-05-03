Melody Delmar

© 2024 KUNM
  • Indigenous families with loved ones who have disappeared or been murdered walk alongside a street in Farmington, New Mexico on May 5, 2023. Two years prior, President Joe Biden designated the day Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.
    Local News
    Departments of Interior and Justice respond to report on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis
    Jeanette DeDios
    Among Native American communities, people go missing and experience violence at disproportionately high rates. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) - the first Native cabinet secretary - has been working to implement the Not Invisible Act, which she helped pass as a Congresswoman in 2019. A commission traveled round the country hearing testimony from survivors, advocates, law enforcement and tribal leaders. It released a list of recommendations last November, and now the Departments of Justice and Interior have responded.