Low vaccination rates make many counties in the Mountain West especially vulnerable to the COVID-19 delta variant right now, according to data from the public health research group PHICOR. That’s prompting tough new action from some state and federal officials.
COVID-19 cases are surging nationwide, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week to issue new guidance for vaccinated people to mask up in areas with high transmission rates. But if infections continue to rise, some Western states have limited how officials can respond.
Nate Hegyi, rural reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau , is embarking on a 900-mile cycling trip crisscrossing the continental divide in August...
COVID-19 infections are waning slightly in the rural U.S., but the number of deaths there is still climbing.