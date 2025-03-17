© 2025 KUNM
New Mexico Grown

  • Raul Rodriguez from S&J Farms in El Guique, is part of New Mexico Grown and participated in the Regional Farm to Food Bank recently canceled by the USDA.
    Local News
    Farmers, food banks decry program loss
    The executive director of Northern New Mexico’s food bank, The Food Depot, says the recent U.S. Department of Agriculture’s elimination of a program that connected food banks to local food producers is “devastating.”