New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship

Matt Grubs from New Mexico PBS joins the program to talk about Senate Joint Resolution 7. What is SJ7? If it passes it would pave the way for New Mexico…
Matt Grubs from New Mexico PBS breaks down the decision by the house to table House Bills 29 and 77. The bills would provide a tax break to all New…
I had a great talk with Gwyneth Doland of KNME, where we discuss the fiscal responsiblity of our elected officals, the merits of the "Opportunity…
Just half of New Mexico high school seniors last year filled out a form to get federal assistance in paying for college, according to state officals. Now,…