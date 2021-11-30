-
Earthquake activity has increased dramatically in southern New Mexico likely due to injection wells in the Permian Basin. These are used to store…
New Mexico is one of the fastest-warming states in the country, according to a 2016 report issued by the Union Of Concerned Scientists. In this year’s…
Deb Haaland's road to lead the Department of the Interior has been rocky, with some members of Congress using her confirmation process to air grievances…
U.S. Representative for New Mexico Deb Haaland faced questioning this week during her confirmation hearing for secretary of the interior. While questions…
As much of the country suffers from the polar vortex that has brought record lows and winter storms, legislators at the Roundhouse are examining the…
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden ordered a temporary suspension of new leasing and permitting for oil and gas development on public lands. But the order…
It's been a tough year for gas and oil prices, but solar power has seen steady growth during this pandemic year.
Last week, the Bureau of Land Management held its first oil and gas lease sales in months, netting more than $8 million from drillers eyeing public...
Two-thirds of Americans think the federal government should be doing more to reduce the impacts of climate change, according to a new Pew Research...
Recent statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis interpreted by The Wall Street Journal show the downturn in the energy sector is affecting...