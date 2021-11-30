© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

OT Podcast

  • screen_shot_2016-12-12_at_12.51.39.png
    Public Affairs
    OT in Native American Communities
    Terri Abraham is a member of the Laguna Pueblo and is a licensed pro-fessional clinical counselor. She has worked in the field of disability, often within…
  • OTSTORIES.png
    Public Affairs
    OT Stories
    We asked Occupational Therapists if they would share a story about a person that they were able to help through the use of OT. Their re-sponses were as…
  • Public Affairs
    What Is Occupational Therapy?
    Occupational Therapists tell us what OT is in their own words. Their definitions are often personal, and tell us how OT comes to life in their specialty…
  • Joanna_Cosbey.jpg
    Public Affairs
    Improving Mealtime
    In this episode - how to improve the mealtime experience with children. Dr. Joanna Cosbey is an Occupational Therapist and a professor of Occupational…
  • Dian_Parham.jpg
    Public Affairs
    Play & Recess
    In this episode - the value of play, the difference between play and recess, and the developing idea of a “loose parts” play environment.Dr. L. Diane…
  • Rossi_Burns.jpg
    Public Affairs
    Improving Resilience
    In this episode - The importance of resilience and ideas about how to improve it.Rossi Burns is an Occupational Therapist, specializing in mental health,…
  • mary_thelander-hill.jpg
    Public Affairs
    Fall Prevention
    This episode addresses how a fall can cause many problems within a person’s life, and shares ideas on how to prevent them.Mary Thelander-Hill is an…