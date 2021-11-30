OT Podcast

-
Terri Abraham is a member of the Laguna Pueblo and is a licensed pro-fessional clinical counselor. She has worked in the field of disability, often within…
-
We asked Occupational Therapists if they would share a story about a person that they were able to help through the use of OT. Their re-sponses were as…
-
Occupational Therapists tell us what OT is in their own words. Their definitions are often personal, and tell us how OT comes to life in their specialty…
-
In this episode - how to improve the mealtime experience with children. Dr. Joanna Cosbey is an Occupational Therapist and a professor of Occupational…
-
In this episode - the value of play, the difference between play and recess, and the developing idea of a “loose parts” play environment.Dr. L. Diane…
-
In this episode - The importance of resilience and ideas about how to improve it.Rossi Burns is an Occupational Therapist, specializing in mental health,…
-
This episode addresses how a fall can cause many problems within a person’s life, and shares ideas on how to prevent them.Mary Thelander-Hill is an…