Let's Talk New Mexico 2/20 8a: The 2020 legislative session finishes up Thursday. As those final hours close in, we’ll discuss where high-profile…
Gwyneth Doland from New Mexico PBS joins me to break down PERA, The Public Employees Retirement Association of New Mexico. We talk about its current…
Matt Grubs from New Mexico PBS talks with me about some of the budget issues being addressed in this year's session. The Legal Settlement Transparency…
A nonpartisan statewide think tank is warning the high rate of seniors living in poverty in New Mexico could grow without significant changes. Think New…
On Friday, lawmakers advanced a bill that would make it easier for New Mexico school districts to recruit retired law enforcement officers to work as…
Let's Talk New Mexico 3/7 8a: Many people in New Mexico count on their retirement benefits to see them through their golden years, but some state pensions…