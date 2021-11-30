-
Sat. 7/1 4:15p: On Corazón Tanguero, we´ll feature winners & nominees in tango music awarded by Argentinian Premios Gardel 2017, such as Daniel Melingo,…
-
Sat. 5/6, 4:15p: With a classical tango formation, Bataraz Quintet led by Lisandro Baum, goes back and forth through folk music and tango. With their own…
-
Sat. 7/16 4:15p: We feature songs of nominees as best Conceptual Tango Albums & Alternative Tango in Argentinian Premios Gardel 2016 : be ready to listen…
-
Sat. 6/18, 4:15p: We feature best tango Albums awarded by Argentinian Premios Gardel 2016: Rubén Rada, Mariana Novoa, Omar Mollo, Orquesta de Tango de La…
-
Sat. July 2, 4:15p: We´ll feature best tango Artists on Alternative Tango & New musicians nominated by Argentinian Premios Gardel 2016 : be ready to…
-
Sat. 8/1, 4:15p: TANGHETTO has been nominated three times for the Latin Grammy awards, and it won twice Argentina´s Premios Gardel (Gardel Award), the top…