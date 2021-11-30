-
The 2021 Early Bird Prize is a Zen Cuff Bracelet by Richard Elkin.Elkin Jewelers wants to encourage you to support KUNM and has donated a Zen Cuff…
-
One listener is going to win a car! The Fall fundraiser Grand prize is a beautiful 2016 Volvo S60 worth $17,950, donated by Independent Vehicle Service,…
-
Everyone who donated to KUNM before March 22nd was entered in our Early Bird Drawing to win one of three gorgeous prizes donated by the Santa Fe…
-
The International Folk Art Market in Santa Fe has donated some great prizes to encourage you to take the final step and become a KUNM member or renew your…