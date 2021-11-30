Remote Learning

-
During the pandemic, the Public Education Department required school districts to offer online learning options, but that won’t be the case this coming…
New Mexico public schools welcomed students back to fully in-person class this week for the first time since the pandemic began. KUNM spoke with Monica…
Albuquerque Public Schools announced a new policy to make school more accessible for students who don’t go by their legal name by providing the option to…
As New Mexico schools got the go-ahead last month from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to resume partial in-person teaching beginning Feb. 8, revised re-entry…