Resistance Headlines

-
Sun 08/13 7p: Join us this Sunday as we speak with Dr. Diane Torres-Velasquez, President of the Latino Education Task Force and Associate Professor at the…
-
Sun 06/25 7p:Join us this Sunday as we focus on Ramadan, which is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, and introspection, to…
-
Sun 06/11 7p:Join us this Sunday as we focus on Pride & Resistance! GJ will be bringing you the story of Zane Stephens, the co-director of the Transgender…
-
Sun 04/09 7p:Join Generation Justice as we
-
Sun 03/26 7p: Generation Justice’s show this week is all about music! Tune in as we’re dedicating the hour to our GJ DJs top song picks and continue with…
-
Sun 03/26 7p: This week on Generation Justice our show focuses on Net Neutrality & Borderlands. We’re joined by Craig Aaron, the President and CEO of Free…
-
Sun 03/12 7pm: Generation Justice brings you “Op-Ed & Resistance”! This week we are focusing on acts of resistance within our community. We feature an…