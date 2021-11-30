-
Throughout U.S. history, industries that dump toxic waste into the air, water and soil get put in neighborhoods where low-income people of color live.…
A neighborhood association and an environmental justice group say a gasoline distribution plant is polluting the air in a low-income area of Albuquerque.…
Under the Civil Rights Act, local governments that receive federal money are prohibited from discriminating against low-income people of color. But people…
Air pollution is a serious problem for some neighborhoods in Albuquerque—especially in low-income areas that border an industrial zone south of…