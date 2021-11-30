© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senator Linda Lopez

  • nmlegsession.jpg
    Public Affairs
    NM Legislative Session
    Sun. 1/15 7p: Join us Sunday 1.15.17 as we talk about the upcoming New Mexico Legislative session. With a nearly $600 million budget deficit, We talk with…