It is the session wrap up with executive producer Marisa Demarco. We talk a lot about the theme of transparency in government and some things that we…
Julie Ann Grimm from the Santa Fe Reporter joins me to wrap up the week. We discuss the sexual harassment non disclosure agreement bill, budget secrecy in…
4/20 12p: This week in women's headline news, the first female astronaut candidate in the U.S. died. We have a remembrance.Also in this week's news:…
Sat. 12/15 12p: In this week's women's headline news, the winners of the Nobel Peace Prize, Nadia Murad and Dr. Denis Mukwege, use their award speeches to…
Let’s Talk New Mexico 10/11 8am: A record number of women are running for elected office across the country this year and we’ll look at how the national…
Lara Dale was an actress in the 1980s when she got her first big break in a leading role. But that turned into a nightmare when she fled the set after…
January 20, 2018: Second year of Women's March takes place nationwide this weekend; Women, including Olympic gymnasts, detail during sentencing how…
As women -- and men -- continue to come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault by powerful men, there’s a related issue that hasn’t…
December 30, 2017: Recy Taylor remembrance; poll finds most Americans think sexual harassment a serious problem, but breaks down on gender and political…
Let’s Talk New Mexico 12/7 8a: Emerging reports of sexual abuse and misconduct are toppling more men in power every week. Newspapers are investigating…