Soil Vapor Extraction

-
Throughout U.S. history, industries that dump toxic waste into the air, water and soil get put in neighborhoods where low-income people of color live.…
-
Over two decades ago, toxic dry cleaning chemicals seeped into the groundwater from a chemical distribution company’s warehouse near downtown Albuquerque.…
-
When toxic chemicals are released into the environment, figuring out whether they’re making people sick can be a major challenge. It’s a problem the state…
-
Kirtland Air Force Base has faced a lot of criticism for how it has handled a decades old fuel spill that threatens Albuquerque’s drinking water supply.…