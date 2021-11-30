Studio Session

-
Vaivén is a Flamenco trio consisting of Albuquerque guitarist/composer Calvin Hazen with Santa Fe stalwarts John Gagan and Robbie Rothschild.For this…
-
This session recorded April 29, 2015 features Albuquerque's ballad archaeologists Hongell-Darsee performing songs from their CD "The Wandering Ballad"…
-
On May 30 Santa Fe musicians David Berkeley & Ben Wright stopped into Studio C for an impromptu session on their way to an evening show at Albuquerque's…
-
On May 6, 2015, the Albuquerque 7-piece Eileen & the In-Betweens made their Studio A debut, playing songs from "Everything Is Alive," Eileen's second…
-
This session features Albuquerque rock duo The Lymbs playing songs from the new ep "Moon," their third record in three years. Recorded on February 26,…
-
This week we revisit a Studio A session from February with Boris & the Saltlicks performing songs from their 2014 release "Might Crash." For this session…