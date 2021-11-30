-
Community support is the cornerstone of KUNM’s success and we are honored to partner once again with Two Wheel Drive for the 2020 Spring Grand Prize!Two…
-
The 2020 Early Renewal Prize is a tranquil Sunrise Springs Spa and Resort package!Sunrise Springs wants to encourage you to support KUNM and has donated a…
-
2019 KUNM Tote BagWhen you give $10 a month - that's only $120 for the whole year - you can get the one-of-a-kind 2019 KUNM tote bag! KUNM listener and…
-
One listener is going to win a car! The Fall fundraiser Grand prize is a beautiful 2016 Volvo S60 worth $17,950, donated by Independent Vehicle Service,…
-
The drawing is now closed. We will announce the winner shortly.KUNM has some amazing community support! Two Wheel Drive, a good friend of the station, has…
-
The International Folk Art Market in Santa Fe has donated some great prizes to encourage you to take the final step and become a KUNM member or renew your…